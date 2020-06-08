John Lewis Visits New Black Lives Matter Street Mural With D.C. Mayor

The new Black Lives Matter mural was visited by Civil Rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis as he joined Washington mayor Muriel Bowser at the sight of the painting on Sunday (June 7).

With their arms crossed in solidarity with the historical movement, Lewis and Bowser took iconic photos on what is now named “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” Bowser also shared the moment with her followers on Twitter posting, “We’ve walked this path before, and will continue marching on, hand in hand, elevating our voices, until justice and peace prevail,” she said.

“Thank you for joining me at Black Lives Matter Plaza, in front of the White House.”