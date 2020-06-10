Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Sybrina Fulton, Qualifies To Run For Elected Office

Sybrina Fulton is all too aware of the pain of losing a child at the hands of white vigilante violence. The nation mourned with her in 2012 when her 17-year old son Trayvon Martin was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. Now, Fulton is turning her grief into action by taking the first steps toward becoming an elected official. Fulton announced that her name will appear on ballots in South Florida.

RELATED: An Open Letter To Sybrina Fulton

“I’m officially qualified to run for Miami Dade County Commissioner District 1,” she tweeted on Monday (June 8.)

According to her campaign site, Fulton is a Miami Gardens native and lifelong resident who is "an active member of the community who has dedicated her adult life to public service, empowering women, and fighting for positive social change."