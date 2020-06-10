Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Sybrina Fulton, Qualifies To Run For Elected Office

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Sybrina Fulton is all too aware of the pain of losing a child at the hands of white vigilante violence. The nation mourned with her in 2012 when her 17-year old son Trayvon Martin was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. Now, Fulton is turning her grief into action by taking the first steps toward becoming an elected official. Fulton announced that her name will appear on ballots in South Florida.
RELATED: An Open Letter To Sybrina Fulton
“I’m officially qualified to run for Miami Dade County Commissioner District 1,” she tweeted on Monday (June 8.)
According to her campaign site, Fulton is a Miami Gardens native and lifelong resident who is "an active member of the community who has dedicated her adult life to public service, empowering women, and fighting for positive social change."
Fulton, a former housing agency employee, announced her intention to run for office in 2019.
“My time as a public servant began 30 years ago at Miami-Dade County. Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer. But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission,” she said in an Instagram post.
Since being thrown into the national spotlight, Fulton has been vocal in her opposition to racial profiling and gun violence.
She joins her fellow “Mothers of the Movement” sister Lucy McBath, who ran a successful congressional campaign in 2018. McBath’s son Jordan Davis was murdered in 2012 by a White man who shot the unarmed teenager in a dispute over loud music.
