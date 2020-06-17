Outrage After Georgia Police Officer Holds Teens At Gunpoint On Video

A video showing a Clayton County, Georgia, police officer holding a firearm at a group of teenagers, and neighbors loudly defending them has spurred anger at how the youths were treated and demands that the officer be disciplined.

Authorities said police had been called to a convenience store location around 7 p.m. Monday (June 15) when a clerk told them five teenagers had been trying to steal from it. The caller told a 911 dispatcher that one had a gun. The clerk called police again, saying the teens were in the parking lot fighting.

When police arrived the responding officer, believing that one of the teens had a gun pulled his own service weapon and pointed it at them, according to his police report.

“I told the juveniles to listen to me for their safety and I gave them instructions on what I wanted and needed them to do,” the officer wrote in the report, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I held my service weapon in the low ready and was waiting for backup to arrive.”