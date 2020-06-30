Black Officer Charged In George Floyd’s Death Claims Self-Defense

Former Minneapolis Police officer J. Alexander Keung exits the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility on June 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be charged in the death of Floyd George. - The former police officer charged with killing George Floyd and three others accused of abetting the African American's murder were to appear in court Monday, in a case that has touched off a global reckoning over racial inequality. Derek Chauvin, the 44-year-old white officer who was filmed pressing his knee into Floyd's neck, was scheduled to be the first to appear at 1715 GMT by videolink from the high security prison where he is being held. Chauvin, whose bail has been set at a million dollars, is charged with second degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Floyd, who was unarmed and handcuffed as Chauvin kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and will appear in person in court. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

J. Alexander Keung was charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

J. Alexander Keung was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the May 25 killing of George Floyd. In court docs filed Monday, June 29, it was revealed that the former police officer will argue self-defense.  

According to NBC News, Keung, 26, will plead not guilty and “will argue he acted in self-defense and used reasonable, authorized force to detain Floyd.” It’s not clear how his attorney will argue or prove self-defense nor how the other three officers will plead.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill hasn’t decided if the four officers will be tried jointly or separately. 

On May 29, Derek Chauvin, the man who had his knee in Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. On June 3, his charges were upgraded to second-degree murder by the state’s Attorney General Keith Ellison. 

Thomas Lane, 37, Tou Thao, 34,  and Keung were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting on June 3.

Keung, who is currently out on bail, joined the Minneapolis Police Department in December 2019 but May 25 was only his third full shift as a police officer.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.

 

