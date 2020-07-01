Ex-Atlanta Police Officer Charged In Rayshard Brooks Shooting Granted $500K Bond

The fired Atlanta policeman accused in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks posted bail overnight after a judge issued a $500,000 bond on Tuesday (June 30), according to Atlanta station WSB-TV.

Garrett Rolfe, who is facing a total of 11 charges in Brooks death, including felony murder and aggravated assault, was granted bond on several requirements including wearing an ankle monitor, adhering to a 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew, surrendering his passport, relinquishing any firearms, not contacting Brooks family members, or having contact with any other police officers.

His defense attorneys argued that Rolfe was not a flight risk and submitted 28 character letters on his behalf to the State of Georgia.

Brooks was shot and killed on June 12 in an Atlanta Wendy’s parking lot when an employee called police after seeing that he had passed out in the drive-thru line after a night of drinking. Rolfe and another officer, Devin Brosnan, engaged him calmly for more than 45 minutes before a struggle ensued. Brooks took a taser from one of the police officers and ran.

In video footage, Brooks is seen pointing the taser in the officers’ direction as Rolfe responds by opening fire, striking Brooks in the back and fatally wounding him. He was fired and later charged. Brosnan, however, was not fired, but does face charges including aggravated assault.



Brooks’ family released a statement after Rolfe was given bond:

“While the family of Rayshard Brooks is disappointed that his killer was granted bond today, they understand that this is just one step in the long quest for justice for Rayshard,” the statement said. “Rather than looking at this process as a series of ‘wins’ or ‘losses,’ it’s imperative that we continue to push for systemic change within our criminal justice system.

“From hate crime laws being passed to increasing oversight of members of law enforcement, our job is to ensure that positive change comes from this tragic situation,” the statement continued. “We will be diligent in our pursuit of justice for this family and will do everything in our power to make sure that Rayshard Brooks did not lose his life in vain.”