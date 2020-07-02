Toddlers Whose Friendship Went Viral Land Charity Fashion Campaign

Maxwell Hanson , 2, who is Black, and Finnegan McKenna , 2, who is white, brought smiles to our faces and tears to our eyes last September as they ran to each other receiving a warm embrace that was captured on camera. The innocence and joy of their friendship had many wishing everyone would see the world as they do:

Two New York City toddlers went viral last year after their heartfelt hug captured the hearts of millions, and now, they’re being featured in a clothing campaign to help raise funds for charity in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As the nation is battling race relations, equality, and police brutality, the pair are at the forefront of a campaign for the athleisure brand BOY MEETS GIRL , with their virtual hug featured on shirts and sweatshirts in the fight to promote anti-racism.

"We were fortunate enough to have a video that gave us a platform to use for change that is desperately needed," Michael Cisneros, Maxwell’s dad said. "We collaborated with BOY MEETS GIRL to create these t-shirts to help stand up to racism. We will do all we can to make a safer future for our child, and yours."

In a statement released to People, BOY MEETS GIRL says that “too many people have suffered terrible consequences of living in a racist society. The time is now to shoulder the responsibility and to join the fight for racial justice.”

"Every time we speak up, there is a chance to make a difference. We hope that this shirt encourages unity among people of all races, and for those of us who are privileged, it should also serve as a call and reminder to speak up against racism, in all of its forms," Erica McKenna, Finnegan’s mother said in the statement.

Proceeds from the sales will be donated to the From Privilege to Progress’s National Movement, which is focused on desegregating the conversation about race and racism.