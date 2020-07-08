AMAZING VIDEO! Former Football Player Catches Little Boy Escaping Apartment Fire

Phillip Blanks, a former high school and college football player, made the catch of a lifetime on Friday (July 3) when a 3-year-old boy dropped from his third floor apartment balcony that was on fire in Phoenix, Arizona.

Blanks, who is also a retired U.S. Marine, said that he saw another guy attempting to catch the little boy, Jameson, and was unsure if he could successfully keep him in his arms, according to WWMT- Channel 3.

“I stepped in front of him. The way I caught him damaged his foot, but the most important thing is his head was safe,” the 28-year-old told reporters.