Boston Supercuts Employee Fired For Comment About ‘Black People Hair’

An employee at a Supercuts in the Boston suburb of Westborough has been fired after allegedly making a racist comment about young children who came to the shop with their mother for an appointment.

Damalyn Ellslager-Matthews, who brought her three kids, ages 2, 5, and 7, to Supercuts, wrote about the incident on Facebook on Saturday (July 4). Ellslager-Matthews wrote she was told by an employee, “we should have informed them when we made the appointment that my children are Black and they do not cut Black people hair.” The comment was allegedly made in front of her children.

“It hurt my 7 year old daughter’s feelings,” Ellslager-Matthews wrote. “She kept saying is [sic] she is not black she is mixed and her skin is brown and that it should not matter anyways!!!! we are all people and all have hair that needs to be cut ! this can not be tolerated at all!”