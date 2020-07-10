L.A. Activists Are Planning A Flower Vigil For Breonna Taylor

It's been four months since Breonna Taylor was killed by police officers while sleeping in her own bed, and a group of Black women in Los Angeles are doing everything they can to make sure the country doesn't forget that justice is still outstanding.

"In light of the continuous shortage of support of Black women, specifically highlighting the tragic death of Breonna Taylor and several others, we want to come together to honor her life," an Instagram post announcing the event says. "The idea behind it comes as it has almost been 4 months since her incident, and not one of the three officers involved have been charged...there are no words."

The post continues, "We will create a visual aid with flowers and vines to honor her, hosted in front of a Black staple restaurant, @earlesoncrenshaw. There will also be voting registration, petition signing, music, and poetry and speaking that is geared towards the overall messaging of the day of how we can make actionable changes."

A Little Day Brunch, Autumn Breon, Trap Heals, We Love Leimert, Social Ripple Effect, Melarie Odelusi, Gabrielle Shepard and Hdin Gem are contributing to the event, which will also feature the poetry of Yazmin Monet Watkins and LaSpeaks Volumes. Black Lives Matter organizer Tabitha L. Jones Jolivet will lead a call to action.

