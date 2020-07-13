Atlanta Protesters Want Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Died To Become Peace Center

Demonstrators in Atlanta showed up at the burned down Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed in June to call for the location to be turned into a peace center.

The Saturday (July 11) event, called “Take Back the Wendy’s” began at the city’s Community Movement Builders Center and brought out about 100 people who then marched to the destroyed fast food spot, according to WSB-TV.

“We want to make sure this is recognized as a community space, a community peace center, and not controlled by outside forces. And outside forces include the government,” community organizer Jamal Taylor said, according to WSB-TV. “That it’s for and maintained by the community.

At the rally, people also called for arrests to be made in the death of Secoria Turner, the 8-year-old girl who was shot to death July 4 across the street from the Wendy’s.

“Black lives matter, so we hate to see any type of violence,” said Taylor said. “I think it’s important to note that was not done by anyone here because the peace center has always been about peace.”