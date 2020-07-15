Detroit High School Senior Who Lost Both Parents Earns Millions In Scholarship Money

The future belongs to Ridgeley Hudson Jr.

The recent graduate of King High School in Detroit has reportedly received multiple scholarships from schools across the country, amounting to over $2 million.

“I never thought that I’d be here at this moment with scholarships to the tune of $2.3 million,” Hudson told Local 4 Detroit. “Normally you hear of student athletes getting those scholarships.”

The 17-year-old received academic scholarship dollars from 46 schools across the country.

“Michigan State, Alabama A&M, FAMU, DePaul University,” he said. “Wayne State, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Morehouse, Georgia State, Hampton University.”

“He was motivated, and when he wasn’t motivated, we motivated him,” Denise Barnes, Hudson’s high school counselor told the news station.

RELATED: Future Announces Scholarship For College Freshman Impacted By Coronavirus Pandemic

Hudson says his parents weren’t able to see him receive his high school diploma. They both passed away by the time he was 14 due to health issues. Hudson’s counselor and principal became second mothers to him, and while many may be surprised by his incredible achievement, King High School Principal Deborah Jenkins isn’t at all.

“If I wanted to talk to anyone in this city, I could ask Ridgeley for their telephone number,” Jenkins said, according to Local 4 Detroit. “Ridgeley is that type of person. At 17, he probably has more connections than I have in my full life.”

Hudson has decided to attend Michigan State in the fall, who offered him a full-ride academic scholarship. He’ll be majoring in secondary education.

“With the things that are going on currently, I didn’t want to choose an HBCU because I wanted to be a change in a different community,” Hudson said.

While his parents won’t be able to see him graduate from college, Hudson knows he’s made them proud.

“I felt my dad tap me on my shoulder and say well done,” he said. “I think they would both feel very proud and I can feel their energy as I matriculate and go forth.”

Congratulations to Ridgeley Hudson Jr! You’re an inspiration to so many, including your family.