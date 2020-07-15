Tiger Woods Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Protests

Tiger Woods is not known for his bold political commentary, but the golf icon did add his two cents about the ongoing protests in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others. Woods specifically voiced his support for Black Lives Matter.

"That's how society develops," the golf legend said during his first meeting with reporters since announcing his return to the PGA Tour this month, according to TMZ. "That's how we grow, that's how we move forward, that's how we have fairness."

"I think change is fantastic but as long as we make changes without hurting the innocent," Tiger added. "Unfortunately that has happened. Hopefully, that doesn't happen in the future but a movement and change is fantastic."

It's not clear who Tiger is referring to when he says "hurting the innocent."

Watch his full remarks, here.