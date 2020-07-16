BET And Showtime Launch New Channel For All Your Favorite Shows

Watching your favorite BET and Showtime series is about to get a whole lot easier. The two networks announced a partnership to launch SHOxBET, a new channel for the Plex app, where the best shows from both will live under one roof. That means, you can watch Twenties and The Chi in one place, among other great shows aimed at Black audiences.

SHOxBET will feature same-night replays of Showtime originals such as The Chi, Black Monday, Desus & Mero and the upcoming The Good Lord Bird, as well as new runs of some of Showtime’s House of Lies, Guerilla and Sleeper Cell. It will also offer first-run movies such as Waves, An Acceptable Loss, as well as BET’s Back to the Goode Life, Keys to the City and miniseries Madiba.

Also featured on Plex are boxing events, documentaries, sports series such as Shut Up and Dribble, and stand-up comedy specials from comedians like Eddie Griffin and Mo’Nique.

According to Variety, when asked whether programming would be introduced on the channel to address the issues of racial equality and social justice in the wake of the protests of the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement, Showtime’s Christie said that The Chi and Desus & Mero are “already speaking to those issues and those topics,” and function as a “foundation from which we can build from there.”

SHOxBET launched Wednesday (July 15) on Plex.