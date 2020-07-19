Chicago Cop Knocked Out 18-Year-Old Black Woman’s Teeth At Protest

A Chicago police officer was recorded on video punching a teen activist in the face at a demonstration on Friday (July 17), knocking out several of her teeth.

The woman, 18-year-old Miracle Boyd, told BuzzFeed News that she had finished making a speech to protesters in Grant Park when she began recording a Facebook livestream of a confrontation between police and protesters.

"They were beating a White woman with a baton," recalled Boyd, an activist with GoodKids MadCity, an anti-violence group. "They were macing everyone. I was trying to get footage of the police viciously attacking on people."

The livestream captured police knocking her phone to the ground. A video from a witness across the street showed her stepping back when the officer punched her.