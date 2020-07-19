Maxine Waters Rushes To Help Black Man Pulled Over By Cops

Congresswoman Maxine Waters rushed to the aid of a Black motorist who cops pulled over – just to make sure everything was alright.

"They stopped a brother, so I stopped to see what they were doing," the outspoken civil rights advocate is heard saying on video apparently to people at the scene of the police stop.

TMZ said the California lawmaker was driving in her district over the weekend when she spotted officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detaining the man.

The officers were in no apparent mood to encourage the congresswoman’s scrutiny.

"They said I'm in the wrong place and that they're going to give me a ticket," Waters is heard saying to someone. "That's okay as long as I watch them."

Waters waved to the person filming the video and walked back toward her vehicle.

"You gotta do what you gotta do!” a woman’s voice is heard saying to Waters. “Make sure!