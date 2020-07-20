Black Women Who Defaced NYC’s Black Lives Matter Mural Repeat Offenders

It has been revealed that the two Black women who were arrested after vandalizing Black Lives Matter Murals at different locations in New York City are actually conservative, anti-abortion attention seekers who have pulled similar stunts in other locations in the past.

According to the New York Daily News, Bevelyn Beatty, 29, and Edmee Chavannes, 39, who live with each other in Staten Island, NY were taken into custody after spreading paint all over the BLM mural in front of Trump Tower, while screaming “refund our police” and “Jesus Matters.” This was the third time the mural has been vandalized since it was installed a few weeks ago.

The two women are overtly anti-BLM and have made videos of themselves not only committing the act of vandalism in Midtown Manhattan, but also at the murals Black Lives Matter murals in Harlem and Brooklyn -- and bragging while doing it. They were charged with criminal mischief and released pending a future court date.

On her Facebook page, Beatty made a point of praising the NYPD’s treatment of her and Chavannes.

“The police expressed their HIGH APPRECIATION for what Bevelyn and Edmee stood up for today,” she said in the Facebook post. She also claims on the page to live in Monmouth Junction, N.J., and that she is the “Wife of Christ.” “They expressed their concerns and fears for their city,” Beatty continued. “They are in fear for the sake of NYC and voiced that they need MORE people like them to help and stand up for what is RIGHT!”

Beatty has criticized Black Lives Matter as “antichrist” in another post and called herself a “huge fan” of conservative author Dinesh D'Souza, who once claimed in his book The End of Racism that slavery was not a racist institution.

Beatty and Chavannes haven’t limited their antics to just the Big Apple. They are part of a religious group calling itself At The Well Ministries which publicly demonstrates its support of right-wing issues, including abortion, across the country.

The women were also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in Cape Coral City, Fla., when they tried to enter a city council meeting through a restricted stairway, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.

They were also taken into custody outside a Manhattan Planned Parenthood clinic while protesting abortions in May, according to local website Gothamist.

In April, to express their defiance of efforts being made to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, Beatty and Chavannes traveled to Kentucky to attend an in-person Easter Sunday church service that was held despite a state order against such gatherings. Beatty told the Louisville Courier-Journal at the time that attendees would not have had to worry because she had divine healing powers.

“...If a person has corona, they can come to me and I can lay hands on them and we can get rid of that corona. That’s the authority that we have in Christ.”