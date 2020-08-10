Chicago Police Shooting Sparks Outrage and Unrest Along Magnificent Mile Shops

UPDATE:

Vandalism and looting that spread in downtown Chicago on Monday (Aug. 10) resulted in two people being shot and 13 police officers injured after social unrest spurred by a police shooting on the city's South Side.

“We are waking up in shock this morning,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a press conference, calling it “brazen criminal looting and destruction.”

“You have no right, no right to take and destroy the property of others,” Lightfoot said. “We are coming for you. ... I don’t care what justification was given for this. There is no justification.”



After the shooting of the individual, rumor spread misinformation about the incident, which spurred anger among residents. But Lightfoot clarified that an individual which police say fired a weapon at them was. “not an unarmed juvenile” as was “propagated on social media.”



But social media posts did spread about planned looting in downtown Chicago, said Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, who ordered 400 officers to the area.

Chicago residents are calling for answers after a police shooting of an individual on the city’s South Side touched off unrest and looting.

According to the Chicago Tribune, authorities say officers responded Sunday to reports of a person with a gun. But upon confronting him he ran and fired at officers. Police returned fire, wounding him. He was hospitalized, but his condition was unknown.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the shooting narrative put forth by police officials is vastly different from the account offered by someone claiming to be the brother of the victim.

Earl Allen told the newspaper that he and his 20-year-old brother were walking with a group of people who said someone made a comment to officers in a police vehicle that prompted a pursuit. After the group dispersed, Allen said he returned to the home where he and his brother live.

That’s when he heard eight or nine gunshots, he told the Sun-Times.

“I’m hearing it. I’m like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no. They’re shooting. I hope they ain’t just shoot my brother,’” Allen told the Sun-Times.

A short time later, Allen said his wounded brother ran into their home. Fire officials confirmed the victim of the police shooting was picked up at the home.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is reportedly reviewing the police shooting.

Police and residents squared off about an hour later after a false rumor spread that police had shot a child. In the confusion two officers were reportedly injured and two people were arrested.