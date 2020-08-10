Minneapolis Activists Look To Preserve George Floyd Murals After Vandalism

Written by Madison J. Gray

Black Lives Matter murals and paintings have been displayed in cities across the nation as demonstrators outraged by police killings have created public art reflecting their feelings. But many of the projects were defaced by counter protesters, some of which have gone as far as pouring paint over the murals on streets and walls in various communities. However, in Minneapolis, one of the epicenters of the social protests where artwork lines the streets in honor of George Floyd, efforts are being made to preserve the artwork. Because of vandalism, some artwork has been taken down in order to thwart further destruction. But two activists in Minneapolis, Leesa Kelly and Kenda Zeller-Smith, who were inspired by the art, have reportedly launched an effort to preserve it called “Memorialize the Movement.” RELATED: New Bodycam Footage Reveals Officer Had His Knee On George Floyd’s Neck For More Than Nine Minutes

“[These] beautiful elaborate murals have been an expression of grief. It's been a way for Black people to cope with what's happening, and to express their pain, their anger and the hope that they have for a better America, for a better Minneapolis,” Kelly told ABC News. Zellner-Smith said she has put forth an effort to have businesses donate the artwork and has collected 40 of the pieces, created on plywood boards, and stored them in a warehouse. She says she hopes to find a permanent home for the pieces. “I feel like that art just deserves to be here and serve as a reminder of our power as a community,” she said, noting that all of the artwork, not just the popular pieces were important because those were what “really started my healing process.”

