Black America Votes: Live Updates From The 2020 Democratic National Convention

6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT: Tonight, actress Tracee Ellis Ross will host the Democratic National Convention which will begin at 9:00M ET. The program will be focused on "Leadership Matters," an opportunity for friends and advocates of Joe Biden to express how they believe his leadership includes an ability to tell the truth, listen to experts, and be a strong example for the nation.

Excited to facilitate tomorrow night’s #DemConvention at 9pm ET/6pm PT! Click the link below for tune-in info. https://t.co/GE1X14ol9U pic.twitter.com/nXJ69IfExq

The first ever virtual DNC kicked off last night & @marclamonthill brings us the recap. For more #DNC updates, head to https://t.co/G5HCwBL5Gj now! #ReclaimYourVote pic.twitter.com/G8qgw2mggk



BET's 2020 Democratic National Convention Coverage

Day 2



Tuesday, August 18, 2020: Follow BET’s coverage with our live blog for the latest updates from the Democratic National Convention. We’ll feature news about the event, speeches, performances and commentary August 17-20.

Each night, the convention will include speeches from Party leaders, rising stars and real people. Tonight's scheduled speakers include: Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Former President Bill Clinton, and Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The convention closes on Thursday, August 20 with the official nomination of presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and presumptive candidate for vice president Sen. Kamala Harris, who will deliver their speeches remotely from Delaware and share their vision for the country.

BET.com will have all the news updates that matter to Black America so stay tuned each day and watch from the CBS News: Race To 2020 live feed above from at 9-11 p.m. ET each night.



