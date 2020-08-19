Trump Endorses Black GOP Candidate Kim Klacik Who’s Running For Elijah Cummings’ Former Maryland District

Klacik went viral for an ad in which she shows the “real Baltimore.”

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Donald Trump has long been a critic of Baltimore, which he’s previously labeled in July 2019 as a “disgusting” and “rodent infested mess,” so when Kim Klacik, a candidate for Maryland’s 7th District ran an ad reflecting dilapidated neighborhoods in the city, the president praised her.

The ad, which has gone viral, attacks Baltimore City’s Democratic leadership. Klacik, who is Black, is running for Rep. Elijah Cummings’ old district that encompases much of the city. Cummings, who died last year, was the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and prompted numerous  investigations into Trump’s governmental dealings.

"I'm Kim Klacik, and I'm running for Congress because I actually care about Black lives. All Black lives matter, our communities matter, Baltimore matters," Klacik says in the ad.

Trump tweeted the ad along with a message of praise. “Kimberly will work with the Trump Administration and we will bring Baltimore back, and fast,” he wrote. “Don’t blow it Baltimore, the Democrats have destroyed your city!”

Klacik is running against current Rep. Kweisi Mfume, a Democrat who won the district's special election in April. He defeated Klacik overwhelmingly in that race, winning over 90 percent of the voters in the Baltimore City portion of the district.

Photo by Mark Ralston-Pool/Getty Images and photo by Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post via Getty Images

