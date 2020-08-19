Trump Endorses Black GOP Candidate Kim Klacik Who’s Running For Elijah Cummings’ Former Maryland District

Donald Trump has long been a critic of Baltimore, which he’s previously labeled in July 2019 as a “disgusting” and “rodent infested mess,” so when Kim Klacik, a candidate for Maryland’s 7th District ran an ad reflecting dilapidated neighborhoods in the city, the president praised her.

The ad, which has gone viral, attacks Baltimore City’s Democratic leadership. Klacik, who is Black, is running for Rep. Elijah Cummings’ old district that encompases much of the city. Cummings, who died last year, was the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and prompted numerous investigations into Trump’s governmental dealings.

"I'm Kim Klacik, and I'm running for Congress because I actually care about Black lives. All Black lives matter, our communities matter, Baltimore matters," Klacik says in the ad.