LAPD Arrest Two Men For Attack Against Three Transgender Women

The Los Angeles Police Department are announcing the arrest of two men suspected of a robbery and hate crime against three transgender women.

Willie Walker, 42, and Carlton Callway, 29, are both in police custody and face charges of extortion and robbery with a hate crime enhancement. Authorities say they're also looking for 22-year-old Davion Williams, who is suspected of assaulting the victims with a deadly weapon.

According to CNN, police allege the women were robbed and assaulted in Hollywood on Monday (August 17). During the incident, one man approached one of the victims with a metal bar and demanded her shoes and bracelet. The man later allegedly assaulted another victim with a bottle, knocking her to the ground. Throughout the attack, police say the man made derogatory remarks about the women being transgender.

"We believe these crimes were motivated by hate because the victims were transgender women and derogatory remarks were made by the suspect about the victims," Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said.

One of the three victims has been identified as Eden Estrada, who goes by Eden the Doll on YouTube and has more than 400,000 Instagram followers.

"It was absolutely the worst moment of my life," Estrada told KCAL. "I know that I'm so privileged, because I am a YouTuber and because people know who I am, but this happens all the time to women like me who aren't on social media. We need this to stop."

Eisenberg says onlookers allegedly celebrated the tragic incident rather than stepping in to help the women.

"What was particularly callous about these crimes was the actions of the onlookers," he said. "They recorded and appear to celebrate the assaults rather than render aid and assist the victims."

It is unclear as to how close police are to finding the third suspect.