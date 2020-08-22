[GRAPHIC VIDEO] Louisiana Cops Under Investigation For Shooting And Killing Black Man As He Walks Away

What started as a disturbance reported at a Louisiana gas station ended with a man shot to death by police.

In a video taken by bystanders of the incident, which occured on Friday night (August 21), a Black man is seen walking away from several police officers who have their guns drawn. He was later identified as 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin. According to Louisiana State Police, he had a knife.

Gunfire erupted when Pellerin fled the scene after officers allegedly attempted to apprehend him. More than 10 shots are then heard ringing out and Pellerin is subsequently seen lying on the ground surrounded by police. Pellerin, according to authorities, later died at the hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.

Louisiana State Police have confirmed the shooting to KATC-TV, however neither they nor the Lafayette Police Department have presented a cause for shooting Pellerin so many times. The police claim they attempted to deploy Tasers, but they were ineffective.

The officers involved have all been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation.

Watch the video of what happened below (WARNING: graphic content):