Fiancée Says Kenosha Police Shot Jacob Blake Knowing Kids Were In Car

Jacob Blake’s fiancée is claiming that her soon-to-be husband was shot even while authorities knew his children were in the vehicle.

“You shot him numerous times, for no reason. It didn’t take all that," Laquisha Booker said Sunday night (August 23), according to WTMJ-TV. "Disregard that my kids were in the car at all. And you knew they were in there, because I kept screaming that.”

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police as he approached the driver’s side door of his vehicle that we now know held his three children ages 8, 5, and 3-years old. He is currently in critical condition at a Milwaukee area hospital.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol are currently investigating the tragic incident.

RELATED: Kenosha Shooting: Jacob Blake Shot In The Back By Wisconsin Police In Front of His Sons

Gov. Tony Evers released a statement regarding the shooting that took place late Sunday evening.

"Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," he said. "We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites."

Watch the interview with Laquisha Booker below.