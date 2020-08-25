Queen Latifah To Host Special On Historic 1963 March On Washington

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Queen Latifah is seen onstage during Lifetime's TCA Panels featuring Supernanny and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel at the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Queen Latifah To Host Special On Historic 1963 March On Washington

Amanda Seales, Angela Rye, Common and more will be featured on the program.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Queen Latifah has partnered with producers Will Packer and Jesse Collins for a special on the 1963 March On Washington, and connecting the activism of the civil rights movement to today.

Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today will be hosted by Latifah and feature guests such as Amanda Seales, Angela Rye, Rev. Al Sharpton, Common, actor Kendrick Sampson, Danny Glover, T.I., Fat Joe and many more. 

“I can't think of a more important time than now to recognize the powerful changemakers from the 60s and how we can bring the same needed energy to the present. I hope you love watching this program as much as I loved hosting it,” says Queen Latifah.

The special will air on Facebook Watch this Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. EST.

Watch a teaser for the special, below:

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime)

