Queen Latifah To Host Special On Historic 1963 March On Washington

Queen Latifah has partnered with producers Will Packer and Jesse Collins for a special on the 1963 March On Washington, and connecting the activism of the civil rights movement to today.

Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today will be hosted by Latifah and feature guests such as Amanda Seales, Angela Rye, Rev. Al Sharpton, Common, actor Kendrick Sampson, Danny Glover, T.I., Fat Joe and many more.

“I can't think of a more important time than now to recognize the powerful changemakers from the 60s and how we can bring the same needed energy to the present. I hope you love watching this program as much as I loved hosting it,” says Queen Latifah.

The special will air on Facebook Watch this Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. EST.

Watch a teaser for the special, below: