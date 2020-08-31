California Beach ‘Karen’ Goes On Racist Rant, Calls Cops On Black Woman

Over the weekend at Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles County, a new “Karen” went on a racist tirade attacking a bystander who happens to be a Black woman.

The “Karen” in question claims that Black woman, who has been identified as Britt, accosted her, while they were outside jogging on a recreational trail on Sunday (Aug. 30).

“Karen” claims that she has been placed in a harmful environment and needs a paramedic. In an effort to escalate the situation, “Manhattan Beach Karen,” then decides to call the cops.

“My environment has been harmed by this African Black person,” she says.

As the Black woman films the entire incident, she goes on to say that “Karen” continuously called her the N-word, which “Karen” does not confirm nor deny.

While on the phone with a 911 operator her hateful speech continues as she constantly calls the woman of color an “African” using a condescending tone and goes on to ask why “you people are so violent.”

“While my sister was out on a run this morning, a woman shouted at her, calling her all sorts of nigger and African,” Britt’s brother Brandon Crockett captioned while posting the disgusting video on Instagram. “Don’t sit back and watch your fellow human beings endure this kind of treatment.”