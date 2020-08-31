California Beach ‘Karen’ Goes On Racist Rant, Calls Cops On Black Woman

“Karen” claims that she has been placed in a harmful environment and needs a paramedic

Published 20 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Over the weekend at Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles County, a new “Karen” went on a racist tirade attacking a bystander who happens to be a Black woman. 

The “Karen” in question claims that Black woman, who has been identified as Britt, accosted her, while they were outside jogging on a recreational trail on Sunday (Aug. 30). 

“Karen” claims that she has been placed in  a harmful environment and needs a paramedic. In an effort to escalate the situation, “Manhattan Beach Karen,” then decides to call the cops. 

“My environment has been harmed by this African Black person,” she says. 

As the Black woman films the entire incident, she goes on to say that “Karen” continuously called her the N-word, which “Karen” does not confirm nor deny. 

While on the phone with a 911 operator her hateful speech continues as she constantly calls the woman of color an “African” using a condescending tone and goes on to ask why “you people are so violent.”

“While my sister was out on a run this morning, a woman shouted at her, calling her all sorts of nigger and African,” Britt’s brother Brandon Crockett captioned while posting the disgusting video on Instagram. “Don’t sit back and watch your fellow human beings endure this kind of treatment.”

I woke up this morning ready to shatter a fucking window. Didn’t think this would happen to myself or my own family members—let alone in Manhattan beach—but hey, this year really is full of surprises. While my sister was out on a run this morning, a woman shouted at her, calling her all sorts of nigger and African and...well you can just watch the videos. Point is man, I’ve had enough. I’ve had enough of seeing my own people being accosted in the middle of their daily activities for quite literally, just being black. And I most certainly have had enough of seeing us being slaughtered in broad daylight. I can hardly explain how infuriating this shit is. And it’s not going away any time soon if we continue to do nothing. Unless you are a literal mute, you have a voice. (Shit even mutes have a voice to some extent) So use it. That means calling out these blatant ignorant acts of racism when you see them in public, voting, petitioning, educating yourself and others. We live in a society that is actively trying to eradicate an entire group of people. That’s the reality. If you have black friends, and participate in virtually any form of contemporary artistic expression, then this affects you. And if the above doesn’t apply to you, then guess what pal. It still affects you. Don’t sit back and watch your fellow human beings endure this kind of treatment. “We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided”. -J. K. Rowling #blacklivesmatter

(Photo Courtesy of Brandon Crockett)

