‘America’s Got Talent’ Spoken Word Artist Performs Powerful Black Lives Matter Poem

During the quarterfinal rounds of America’s Got Talent a passionate Black Lives Matter poem took over the stage on September 1.

AGT’s first-ever spoken word poet, Brandon Leake, stood out among the other 11 acts competing for a semi-final spot as he spoke about his mother’s fear about her son living as a Black man in America.

"Normally death don't really bother me, I'm from southside Stockton. I'm all too familiar with how some family reunions only ever take place on graveyard grass, and a hole can be a safe haven for a soul in this mortal game of hide and go seek,” Leake said. “But, there is something so different about Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and the countless others."

