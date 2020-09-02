‘America’s Got Talent’ Spoken Word Artist Performs Powerful Black Lives Matter Poem

Brandon Leake

‘America’s Got Talent’ Spoken Word Artist Performs Powerful Black Lives Matter Poem

“My mother's greatest fear is that I won't return home breathing.”

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

During the quarterfinal rounds of America’s Got Talent a passionate Black Lives Matter poem took over the stage on September 1. 

AGT’s first-ever spoken word poet, Brandon Leake, stood out among the other 11 acts competing for a semi-final spot as he spoke about his mother’s fear about her son living as a Black man in America. 

"Normally death don't really bother me, I'm from southside Stockton. I'm all too familiar with how some family reunions only ever take place on graveyard grass, and a hole can be a safe haven for a soul in this mortal game of hide and go seek,” Leake said. “But, there is something so different about Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and the countless others."

RELATED: Keedron Bryant Releases Video For Viral George Floyd Anthem, ‘I Just Wanna Live’

Continuing his poem filled with emotion, Leake said, "My mother's greatest fear is that I won't return home breathing, blood pulsing through these veins enough to still be her Pookie. My mom warned me, 'Son, don't you dare get caught at the wrong place at the wrong time with that wrong colored skin ... I need you to return home my Pookie, to be your mom.'"

RELATED: Viral Singer Keedron Bryant Shares Video Of Himself In The Studio With Dr. Dre

Celebrity judge Howie Mandel was so moved by Leake’s powerful words that he believed that he was the winner for the evening and tweeted his thoughts after the show.

The first two rounds of the semifinals of AGT begin on Tuesday (Sept. 8) and Thursday (Sept. 15).  Finalists will be announced the following week before season 15 of America’s Got Talent crowns the winner during the finale at the end on September 22 and 23rd.

(Photo courtesy of America's Got Talent and NBC)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC