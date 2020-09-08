‘Antiracist Baby’ Encourages Babies And Toddlers To Confront Racism At An Early Age

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
As Donald Trump continues his threats to crack down on government agencies’ anti-racism training and defund schools that teach Black history, like Nicole Hannah Jones’ groundbreaking 1619 Project, many parents are taking matters into their own hands.
One powerful tool is Antiracist Baby, a children’s book that teaches babies and young children to fight racism.
The book, which was released in June, has since become one of NPR’s 100 favorite books for young readers and was written by New York Times bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi. Ibram X. Kendi is the director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University in Washington. He says the goal of it is to help "empower parents and children to uproot racism in our society and in ourselves."
Antiracist Baby provides nine steps from which parents can use to raise an inclusivity-seeking child. If followed, according to the book, children can be more open to accepting “all skin colors and celebrating all our differences."
Graphics depicting Black Lives Matter demonstrations relating messages like “Equality now!” are illustrated in the book. It also touches on white privilege.
Twitter has largely praised the book since its release. See what folks have to say, below:
#AntiracistBaby the fact this book is necessary! pic.twitter.com/HGM7L3Wpu6— Fernando🏳️🌈 (@FernandasGalaxy) September 3, 2020
Starting the conversation #antiracistbaby #ibramxkendihttps://t.co/VxHosDGdnd— Syb H (@SYB_VICIOUS) September 8, 2020
“Antiracist Baby" by Ibram X. Kendi is instore, now— OctoberBooks (@OctoberBooks) September 7, 2020
With bold art and thoughtful, playful text, this book introduces the youngest readers and their grown-ups to the concept and power of antiracism
Follow Antiracist Baby to build a more equitable world https://t.co/aXUCOAC6BE pic.twitter.com/RFugz6Cw5C
Antiracist Baby— Elizabeth (@mamacrabbe627) September 6, 2020
All set with gifts for friends and family with younger kids! Thank you, @DrIbram and @ashlukadraws for one of the most meaningful gifts I’ll ever give. #antiracistbaby pic.twitter.com/jDF8I0joc8
