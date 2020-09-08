‘Antiracist Baby’ Encourages Babies And Toddlers To Confront Racism At An Early Age

As Donald Trump continues his threats to crack down on government agencies’ anti-racism training and defund schools that teach Black history, like Nicole Hannah Jones’ groundbreaking 1619 Project, many parents are taking matters into their own hands.

One powerful tool is Antiracist Baby, a children’s book that teaches babies and young children to fight racism.

The book, which was released in June, has since become one of NPR’s 100 favorite books for young readers and was written by New York Times bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi. Ibram X. Kendi is the director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University in Washington. He says the goal of it is to help "empower parents and children to uproot racism in our society and in ourselves."

Antiracist Baby provides nine steps from which parents can use to raise an inclusivity-seeking child. If followed, according to the book, children can be more open to accepting “all skin colors and celebrating all our differences."

Graphics depicting Black Lives Matter demonstrations relating messages like “Equality now!” are illustrated in the book. It also touches on white privilege.

Twitter has largely praised the book since its release. See what folks have to say, below: