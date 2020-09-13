White Woman Goes On Racist Tirade Against NYC Verizon Employee Who Asked Her To Wear Mask

While visiting a Manhattan Verizon store in New York City, a woman who was asked to put on a mask in the store went on a racist rant after refusing to do so.

Police report that the Upper East side store offered the woman to put on a mask multiple times after she walked in around 5 p.m. on Thursday (Sept. 10), according to the New York Daily News.

The video shared on social media that has gone viral shows the woman becoming combative after being asked to leave the store.

**Warning: Graphic Language**

“Get your f---ing s--t away from me, b---h, do not grab my hand,” the woman shouted, before grabbing a small trash bin and throwing it at the Black employee’s face.

