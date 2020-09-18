School District Apologizes For Calling Kenosha Shooter A ‘Hero’ In Essay Assignment

Kyle Rittenhouse was recorded on camera gunning down two people, and wounding another, and a Dallas school assignment called him a “hero.” Additionally disturbing, students were given an option to write an essay on the 17-year-old gunman.

According to NBC News, the assignment from a teacher in the Dallas Independent School District was to write an essay on a “hero for the modern age.”

The list of people to choose from was Gandhi, Cesar Chavez, Malcolm X, George Floyd, Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the Rittenhouse's alleged victims -- and Kyle Rittenhouse.

After outrage on social media, the Dallas Independent School District is apologizing, calling it an "unapproved assignment" and said in a statement, "Racial equity is a top priority in Dallas ISD, and we remain committed to providing a robust teaching environment where all students can learn. It is important that we continue to be culturally sensitive to our diverse populations and provide a space of respect and value.”

Rittenhouse was charged with first degree homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor weapons use in the Aug. 25 shooting deaths of Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36. Another person, Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was also reportedly shot and wounded.

There are questions surrounding why Rittenhouse, who lived in Illinois, was even in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His lawyers claimed a business owner invited him to protect property but have not identified who made the request.

There were reports the owner was Anmol Khindri, who co-owns Car Source with his father. However, he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “Why would I? ... I’m already burned out. There was nothing left to protect.” According to Kenosha News, another person at CarSource said about Rittenhouse, “I don’t know that guy. He came out of nowhere.”

Rittenhouse’s attorneys have refused to clarify who asked for the teenager’s help to defend property.

Rittenhouse lawyers are also claiming the weapon that was used to kill the two protesters did not cross state lines but was given to him by someone in Kenosha. The person who allegedly gave him the weapon has not been identified.

Rittenhouse is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Illinois, pending extradition to Wisconsin. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

