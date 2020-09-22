Lyft Will Offer Free Rides To The Polls On Election Day

Just in time for National Voter Registration Day, Lyft has announced a new initiative to ensure every voter has a way to get to the polls on Election day.

The rideshare company will offer free or discounted rides to polling locations and ballot dropboxes on November 3. That not only includes cars, but also bikes and scooters in the cities where they're available.

Lyft will give anyone a discounted ride (50% off one ride up to $10) to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE. Those in underserved communities won't have to pay anything for their ride, thanks to Lyft's partnership with the organization’s Black Women’s Roundtable, National Federation of the Blind and the Student Veterans of America.

Additionally, the company is partnering with More Than A Vote to provide access to rides to arena polling locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Milwaukee and Orlando.

“This year, we’re expanding on our Voting Access commitment and for the first time including our network of bikes and scooters in cities where they’re available,” said Anthony Foxx, Lyft Chief Policy Officer. “Transportation should never be a barrier to getting to the polls, no matter how you choose to cast your ballot on Election Day - especially for those in underserved areas and those who need it most.”

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Most states allow early voting or vote-by-mail (also referred to as vote from home or absentee voting). Click here for all the information you need to register to vote and find your local polling location.