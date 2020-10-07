Google Gives $2.35 Million To Black-Owned Tech Companies In Atlanta

Google is reportedly investing millions of dollars in Atlanta Black-owned businesses.

The tech giant has pledged to invest $2.35 million in tech startups in the city as part of its Black Founders Fund.

According to a press release received by BET.com, Jewel Burks Solomon, head of Google for Startups US, said, “We are committed to helping Black founders who have been deeply impacted by COVID-19 and who are disproportionately locked out of access to the funding they need to succeed."

Solomon also added, “By combining cash awards with Google for Startups mentorship and programming, we hope to help create a more level playing field for these founders, who are building amazing companies and making an impact on their communities.”

Thirty-five of the seventy-six recipients are based in Atlanta, which is by far the most of any major U.S. city. The funding, which totals around $100,000 per recipient startup, will not give Google any share of a company.

One of the recipients is Jakita and Erich Thomas, who received $100,000 for their esports business Pharaoh’s Conclave. Erich said, “What Google has done is allowed the people on the ground doing the work to be the leads of these different efforts.”

