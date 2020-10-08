Breonna Taylor Case: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Opposing Grand Jurors From Speaking Out

Two grand jurors are demanding to be released from the gag order that is blocking them from speaking out about the Breonna Taylor case. Last month, one anonymous juror sued for the order to be lifted and now Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is opposing the juror's motion to speak freely.

In a 22-page response, Cameron said, "Allowing this disclosure would irreversibly alter Kentucky's legal system by making it difficult for prosecutors and the public to have confidence in the secrecy of the grand jury process going forward."

Cameron claimed he doesn't object to anyone stating their opinion about how he handled the Taylor investigation but stated "while the duty of a grand jury to meet in secret is firmly established, the right of the alleged grand juror to proceed anonymously is anything but."



Mitch McConnell’s protege claimed there is a "remarkable difference" between that and revealing secret grand jury proceedings, which he said are "well-founded and are based on centuries of history, practice, and custom in the country and the commonwealth."

RELATED: Breonna Taylor Case: Grand Jury Charges Just One Officer With Wanton Endangerment

On Sept. 23, the grand jury returned three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree against former officer Brett Hankinson for firing into another apartment. A $15,000 cash bond was also attached to the charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged and remain on the force. Hankinson was fired in July.

After midnight on March 13, Hankison, Cosgrove and Mattingly executed a botched “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment which she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Believing they were intruders, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. The 26-year old Taylor was struck six times and died. Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron claimed the warrant was not a no-knock and the police announced themselves prior to entering the apartment.

The police raid found no drugs at Taylor’s apartment and she was not the target of the investigation. Rather, it was her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover who police were after. Glover had been arrested earlier that same night.



Breonna Taylor’s family demanded that Daniel Cameron recuse himself from the case and are requesting a special prosecutor.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.