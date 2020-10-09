George Floyd Case: Derek Chauvin Can Now Leave Minnesota Due To ‘Safety Concerns’

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Officer who allegedly killed George Floyd, was released from a correctional facility on October 7 after posting $100,000 of his $1 million bail. Now, he is allowed to leave the state of Minneoota due to his “safety.”

According to NBC News, a judge ruled, despite previous bond conditions that he could not leave the state, that the Minnesota Department of Corrections provided evidence that there are "safety concerns" with him remaining in Minnesota until his March trial. Therefore, he can set up residence in a neighboring state.



The safety concerns are unknown.



Chauvin will not have his permanent address in court records and he will be required to have a cell phone on him at all times to answer calls from corrections officials.

Up until October 8, The 44-year-old former cop was being held in segregation at the maximum-security Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights for almost five months since being arrested on May 29, four days after the tragic death of Floyd.

All four officers charged in Floyd’s death have been released from custody, with Chauvin being the last to make bail.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter in connection with George Floyd’s death. He faces 23 years in prison if he’s convicted of unintentional second-degree murder.

Prosecutors have also charged Chauvin, and his estranged wife, with multiple counts of tax evasion for allegedly lying about their income.

In June, Chauvin was charged with first-degree murder, while the three other officers involved in Floyd's death — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Kiernan, and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

All four officers were fired from their positions at the Minneapolis Police Department.

The trial for all four men is currently scheduled for March 8, 2021. It has not been determined yet if all four will be tried together, or separately.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.