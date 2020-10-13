Viral ‘Dreams’ Skateboarder Is Now A Popular Halloween Costume

A fun viral moment has now officially become a halloween costume just in time for the holiday. Nathan Apodaca, the Fleetwood Mac “Dreams” skateboarder, is releasing his very own costume starting Tuesday night (Oct. 11).

Apodoca went viral after posting a clip on TikTok skateboarding in a grey hoodie indulging in a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry while singing along to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac along the highway.

