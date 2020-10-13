Viral ‘Dreams’ Skateboarder Is Now A Popular Halloween Costume

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A fun viral moment has now officially become a halloween costume just in time for the holiday. Nathan Apodaca, the Fleetwood Mac “Dreams” skateboarder, is releasing his very own costume starting Tuesday night (Oct. 11).
Apodoca went viral after posting a clip on TikTok skateboarding in a grey hoodie indulging in a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry while singing along to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac along the highway.
TMZ reports that the surprise costume release will include a similarly grey crew neck that says “Steady Vibin’,” black shorts, a pair of knee-high white sock, a faux mustache and temporary feather tattoo. Apodoca’s look will be reportedly sold for $87.99 with the option to possibly add a skateboard.
In addition to Halloween costumes, the social media star took some time on Sunday to film himself singing Queen’s “We Are the Champions” to celebrate the Lakers’ latest NBA championship. This time he wore No. 8 Kobe Bryant while toasting the champs with Chardonnay.
(Photo courtesy of Tik Tok)
