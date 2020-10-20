VoteAmerica Hosts Zoom Event Debunking Myths Of Black Male Voters

With only two weeks remaining until Election Day, the conversation around Black men and voting continues to remain important and an online forum scheduled for Tuesday night expects to engage the topic with a slate of new voices. Voter advocacy nonprofit VoteAmerica is hosting the Zoom event Your Ballot, Your Voice: Black Men Do Vote Tuesday night (Oct. 20) at 6 p.m. ET, bringing together a group of thought leaders to discuss Black men, and the myth that they don’t go to the polls.



“VoteAmerica wants to help people vote and be a vehicle for conversation around issues that affect voting turnout across the country. In September 2020, we created the Your Ballot, Your Voice Speaker Series to give a voice to those who are sometimes voiceless,” Aisha McClendon, National Outreach Director for VoteAmerica, said in a statement.

RELATED: BET News Special Full Episode: Black Men Voting Forum



Although Pew Research data shows that in 2016, 64 percent of eligible Black women reported voting, compared to 54 percent of eligible Black men, it also shows that Black men vote at rates comparable to other people of color. There is however, more of a divide this year based on who Black men say they plan to vote for on November 3.



Wall Street Journal polling information shows that 92 percent of Black women back Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and only 4 percent support Donald Trump. At the same time, 80 percent of Black men side with Biden and 12 percent back Trump. But Biden is expected to overwhelmingly carry the Black vote going into election night as Democrats have witnessed for several generations.

OPINION: Black Men Must Cast Their Votes, The Stakes Are Just Too High

On the list of panelists for the Your Ballot, Your Voice: Black Men Do Vote event are Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas; Everett Ward, National President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.; Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Voters Matter; Jeremiah Chapman, founder of Black Culture Weekly; Mondale Robinson, Founder of the Black Voter Project; Frank D. Jackson, Assistant Vice Chancellor for State Relations, Texas A&M University System and Traelon Rodgers, Dillard University Student Government Association president.

To register in advance for the webinar, visit https://go.voteamerica.com/ballot102020