Party At The Polls: ‘When We All Vote Together' Celebrates National Early Voting Day

On Saturday (Oct 24), voting rights organizations in Milwaukee, Wisconsin are holding a vote early event at the Bradley Center. Voters will be supported with transportation, food, music and personal protective equipment (PPE). In addition, Lyft will provide discounted rides to help people get to early voting sites.

Studies show that early voting activations can actually help increase voter turnout by nearly 4 percent and indicate that voting celebrations can make a significant impact on voter participation in any election environment, attracting low propensity voters who wouldn't normally be activated.

Several states across the country are allowing early voting and When We All Vote Together wants to ensure that Americans are prepared to have their voices heard at the ballot box. In partnership with BET, Michelle Obama ’s When We All Vote and LeBron James’ More Than A Vote organizations are celebrating National Early Voting Day this weekend, October 24 and October 25 with three big events across the country.

That same day in Atlanta, Georgia, the organizations will host their event at Georgia International Plaza next to the early voting site at the State Farm Arena. Participants will enjoy free food and transportation and rapper Lil Yachty is even scheduled to make an appearance.

On Sunday, October 25 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, When We All Vote Together will have an event at Temple’s Liacouras Center. Food and transportation will be provided there as well.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law and the Election Protection Coalition are both involved to ensure voter protection support at early voting sites in various cities. The preventative measure has been set in place to push back against voter suppression. Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania are all considered swing states.

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that brings together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election. Launched by Michelle Obama, the organization is committed to closing the race and age voting gap and empowering all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing digital organizing strategies, with the ultimate goal of changing the culture around voting.

More Than A Vote is a nonprofit social justice organization founded by Black athletes and artists dedicated to Black political empowerment. In 2020, More Than A Vote is focused on educating, energizing, and protecting Black voters and fighting the lies and systemic, racist voter suppression that stands in the way of Black voices being heard at the ballot box.



All participants and staff will follow social distancing protocols recommended by CDC, and volunteers will wear masks and gloves. If individuals do not have a mask, When We All Vote will provide one.

Click here for more information and if you would like to attend.