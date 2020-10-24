Maryland Cops Forcibly Arrest Black Passenger Who Refused to Show ID In Viral Video

In yet another example of police violence against brown bodies, a Black male passenger was arrested and forcibly removed from a vehicle when police stopped his girlfriend for speeding in a scene that was captured on TikTok.

Antoine Webington was arrested Friday (October 23) in Anne Arundel County, Maryland when his girlfriend Heather Janney was stopped by police for going 45 in a 30 MPH zone, TMZ reports.

RELATED: UPDATE: Ben Crump To Represent Waukegan Police Shooting Victim Tafara Williams

Then for reasons that are not yet clear, police asked to see Webington’s identification, which he resisted, noting that traffic tickets do not require passengers to show ID. After some back-and-forth, officers, who have yet to be identified, pulled him from the vehicle and placed him under arrest.

As he was pulled from the vehicle, he kissed Janney, who could be heard crying as he yelled for her to film the scene. A child’s car seat could be seen in the film as Janney captured his arrest from a back window of the vehicle.

Watch the video below: