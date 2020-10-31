Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse To Face Homicide Charges In Wisconsin

An Illinois judge has ordered Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters and injuring another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to be extradited on homicide charges, news reports say.

On Friday (October 30), the judge denied the teen’s request for release as he was transported to Kenosha County Jail. According to a sheriff’s spokesperson, he had been in custody in an Illinois juvenile facility since turning himself in, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Rittenhouse, less than two hours after the shooting, reportedly walked into the Antioch, Illinois police station and told an officer he had “ended a man’s life,” court records obtained by the news outlet show.

The teen told officers he had been hired to protect a business in Kenosha and shot the three protesters in self defense. The owner of the business, Car Source, has told the Journal Sentinel, that he didn’t hire anyone to act as armed security.

Rittenhouse said he told Antioch police he had tried turning himself in to a Kenosha police officer, but was instead told to go home.

Rittenhouse reportedly had small scratches to one of his arms, but no bruising or cuts. While medical help was summoned to the police station, Rittenhouse stated: "I shot two white kids."

An Antioch police officer observed Rittenhouse as they waited for Kenosha detectives to arrive. The teen reportedly went through crying fits to periods of calm to throwing up.

Subsequently, Rittenhouse began having trouble breathing so authorities once again called firefighters. Soon after that, Rittenhouse was booked as a fugitive from justice on the Kenosha warrant for first-degree intentional homicide and was taken to a juvenile detention center.

