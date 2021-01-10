Kentucky’s First Black-Owned Distillery Makes History

Brough Brothers Distillery in Louisville, Ky. made history in 2020 as the first Black-owned whiskey distillery in the state. On New Year’s Eve, the three brothers, Victor, Christian, and Bryson Yarbrough produced their first 5-gallon barrels, according to Whisky Advocate.

“We’re literally distilling right now. These past few weeks we’ve really been trying to focus on owning the processes, and we’re attempting to get the first barrel [filled] by December 31st,” CEO Victor Yarbrough told the Advocate in December.