Nancy Pelosi Condemns Trump Rioters Who Chose ‘Whiteness’ Over Democracy

“Not only the complicity, the instigation of the President of the United States, must and will be addressed.”

Published 1 week ago

Written by BET Staff

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump rioters, who violently stormed the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday (Jan. 6) in Washington, chose their “whiteness” over democracy. The insurrection left five people dead, including one police officer.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) made the remarks Saturday (Jan. 9) during an online video meeting with constituents in San Francisco when she criticized the white terrorist mobs that attacked Congress while they met to formally finalize President-elect Joe Biden’s win, the Associated Press reports.

“It has been an epiphany for the world to see that there are people in our country led by this president, for the moment, who have chosen their whiteness over democracy,” the speaker says.

Their storming of the Capitol building was supported by the president via his rallies and social media accounts, which have all been indefinitely suspended.

“This cannot be exaggerated. Not only the complicity, the instigation of the President of the United States, must and will be addressed,” Pelosi concluded in her statement. “It’s only a number of days now before we inaugurate a new President.”

Congress officially certified Biden’s win just after 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Pelosi has told Democratic colleagues to prepare to return to Washington on Monday (Jan. 11) amid talks of impeaching Trump for a second time over his role in inciting the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol, The Hill reports.

(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

