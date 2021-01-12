Here’s How Kim Janey Could Become Boston’s First Black Woman Mayor

Boston City Council’s President Kim Janey is poised to make history in the city she loves. Current mayor Marty Walsh was formally announced this week as President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Labor. If he is confirmed, Janey is slated to fill his role and will become the first Black woman mayor in the city’s history.

Janey congratulated Walsh on Thursday (January 7) regarding his nomination.

“I want to start by congratulating @marty_walsh on his nomination for U.S. Secretary of Labor,” the 56-year-old tweeted. “His deep love for the City, and his dedication to working people and good jobs, have left a remarkable impact, and his legacy will show that dedication.”

Janey also acknowledged the new position she’d take on due to Walsh’s nomination.

“Should he be confirmed, I’m ready to take the reins and lead our city through these difficult times,” she followed up in another tweet. “I look forward to working w/ the Walsh administration and my colleagues on the Council to ensure a smooth transition, as we address the unprecedented challenges facing our city.”