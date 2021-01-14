Texas Police Shooting: Video Shows Moments Leading Up To Killing of Black Man

On Wednesday (January 13), video surfaced on social media showing the moments before police shot and killed a man in Killeen, Texas. Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt released the footage of officer Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year veteran of the department, fatally shooting 52-year-old Patrick Warren, Sr. after responding to a wellness check at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“A mental health call should not be a death sentence,” Merritt, who’s representing Warren’s family, said in a press release Wednesday.

According to KWTX, the family has called for the firing of the officer, an independent investigation and the body camera and dashboard camera footage to be released to the public.

The video shows the officer at Warren’s door before briefly entering the house and then stepping back outside. Warren is then seen stepping out with his hands in the air.

The shooting by the officer is subsequently heard on cellphone footage taken by a bystander but is out of the view of the surveillance camera.

RELATED: Ohio Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Black Man After Receiving Noise Complaint

“Upon the officer’s arrival, he encountered an emotionally distressed man,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said earlier. “The officer initially used his conducted energy weapon, which was ineffective, and then discharged his duty weapon during the encounter, striking the subject.”