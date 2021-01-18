Black Lives Matter Global Network Launches MLK Artist Series

On Monday (January 18), Black Lives Matter Global Network launched its newest arts and culture campaign centered around life, love, joy, rest and pleasure.

The creative team of Patrisse Cullors and Noni Limar deliver a new series of works focusing on Black life and how Martin Luther King’s life inspired us to persevere.

The news series is available on the BLM website and Instagram in celebration of the civil rights pioneer’s influence and achievements. This year is particularly important to remember King’s life, influence and message as the coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the Black community particularly hard as well as the fallout from the U.S. Capitol storming on January 6.

“This MLK day BLMGNF is centering life, love, joy, rest, and pleasure,” said Cullors, Co-Founder and Executive Director of BLM and Co-Curator of the BLMGN MLK Artist Series. “We will not allow white supremacists violence to deter us from the dignity and humanity of Black life. Every artist in this series was handpicked because each of them center love as part of their work. We know MLK believed in love as the center of his work and at the center of the civil rights movement. Join us in honoring his legacy through this beautiful and transformative artist series.”

“We need a day to dream. A day to center life and leisure,” said Limar, Co-Curator of the BLMGN MLK Artist Series. “We, who believe, like MLK did in the radical relentless pursuit of freedom, must also stop to dream, to be, to LIVE.”

The artists involved in the MLK series are Melanie Charles, Rodney Diverlus, Nikki Blak, Christian Scott, Derrick Adams, and Shania Simmons. For more information, click here.