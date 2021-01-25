Viral Video: UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Shows Black Excellence During Floor Routine

UCLA Gymnastics showed off some Black Girl Magic over the weekend, thanks to a flawless floor routine from star athlete Nia Dennis.

During the team’s season opening win against Arizona State, Dennis who is a senior at UCLA, brought “Black Excellence” to the floor with a high energy routine that landed her with a nearly perfect score, 9.95 out of 10 and a viral video to match.

With songs by Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Soulja Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tupac, Dennis said in an interview with the Los Angeles Daily News, that “this routine definitely reflects everything that I am today as a woman and of course I had to incorporate a lot of parts of my culture.”

