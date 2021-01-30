Cori Bush Moves Office Away From Marjorie Taylor Greene To Focus On Her Job

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri announced on Friday (January 29) announced plans to move her office after Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and her staff “targeted” and “berated” her in a hallway.

"A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway,” Bush tweeted on January 29. “She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety.”

RELATED: Representative-Elect Cori Bush Nominated For House Judiciary Committee Post

According to CNN, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Bush’s office to be moved away from Greene, which Bush requested. It’s just the latest indicator that tensions are growing between parties since Inauguration Day.

Nick Dyer, a spokesman for Greene, claimed in a statement to CNN that Bush was the “instigator,” that the confrontation is “on tape” and would be released shortly to the public.

The incident reportedly happened on January 13 when Bush and her staff encountered Greene, who was talking on her phone without a mask in the tunnel between the Cannon Office Building and the Capitol. Bush also cited that she’s moving her office because Greene’s past social media posts appeared to support violence against politicians as well as "Taylor Greene's renewed, repeated antagonization of the movement for Black lives in the last month directed towards Congresswoman Bush personally."

This is the latest controversy surrounding Greene, a Georgia businesswoman, who was elected in November 2020 after spreading language of the far-right fringe movement QAnon. Now, a growing list of her Democratic colleagues are calling on Greene to be expelled from Congress after a number of highly inflammatory comments she made online before she was elected.

The self-described Q-Anon supporter has perpetuated everything from liking social media posts that called for violence against prominent Democrats to outlining wild conspiracies that a “Jewish space laser” may have been to blame for the deadly wildfires in California.

CNN recently published an in-depth look at Greene's Facebook page before she ran for office, finding she "liked" a comment in January 2019 that said Pelosi should be taken out with a "bullet to the head." In a video around that time, Greene said Pelosi was "a traitor to our country, she's guilty of treason," and claimed it was "a crime punishable by death."

Greene has also made insistent claims – without merit – that Donald Trump won the presidential election even after his supporters stormed the Capitol.