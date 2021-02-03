Michelle Obama To Release A Version Of Her Memoir For Young People

Michelle Obama’s Becoming is one of the bestselling memoirs of all time. Now the former first lady is releasing a version just for young people.

On Feb. 3, Mrs. Obama wrote on Twitter, “I’m so excited to share that we are releasing new young readers’ and paperback editions of Becoming on March 2! Sharing my story was one of the most freeing experiences of my life, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to keep the conversation going with all of you.”

See below: