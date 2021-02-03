Michelle Obama To Release A Version Of Her Memoir For Young People

Michelle Obama’s Becoming is one of the bestselling memoirs of all time. Now the former first lady is releasing a version just for young people.
On Feb. 3, Mrs. Obama wrote on Twitter, “I’m so excited to share that we are releasing new young readers’ and paperback editions of Becoming on March 2! Sharing my story was one of the most freeing experiences of my life, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to keep the conversation going with all of you.”
See below:
ABC reports the upcoming edition will include a new introduction from Mrs. Obama and a letter to her younger self. The suggested price will be $18.99.
According to The Washington Post, when Becoming was released in November of 2018, the book sold more than two million copies in all formats in North America within its first 15 days of being released.
(Photo by BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS