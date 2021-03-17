TD Bank Teller Didn’t ‘Feel Comfortable’ Giving Black Businesswoman Her Withdrawal

Gwen Samuel, a Black businesswoman, claims a teller at a Southington, Connecticut TD Bank branch refused to complete a withdrawal for her a few weeks ago, causing her to retrieve the funds at another branch.

Samuel, the CEO and founder of the group Connecticut Parents Union, said she went to the bank to withdraw just over $1,000 to pay a vendor and figured it’d be a routine transaction.

“I go inside, I had my TD Bank card and my license,” Samuel told news station Fox61. “They were cordial. I’m not even gonna say they were rude.”

Samuel, who’s been a TD Bank customer for 16 years, claims the teller spent an extended period of time going through her account and then refused to allocate the funds to her.

“She hands me my license and she says, ‘I don’t feel comfortable giving you the money,’” she said to the station. “So, I got confused, so I said, ‘You don’t feel comfortable giving me the money?’ ’She said, ‘Well you just deposited the check yesterday.’”

Samuel subsequently left the bank and located an ATM outside where she had no problem taking money out of her account. After that, she went to another branch to withdraw the rest of the funds she needed, also with no issue.

“I just had to make sure I am not overreacting because we’re such a racial tense time right now, so I just wanted to give the benefit of the doubt, but that doubt went away when I got the money from the ATM and Bristol,” she told NBC Connecticut.

Samuel heads a group that advocates for equal educational opportunities for children in Connecticut. On Monday (March 15), she organized a protest at the bank in order to bring accountability to the business.

“Even though it happened to me, I don’t want anyone else to have the terrible experience,” she told WFSB. “I just want them to do better. I could pull my money. I could prove that point, but I could also prove that point by trying to work with them.”

Samuel told the Huffington Post that a bank official contacted her a day after the protest and discussed how they planned to move forward.

“I mentioned diversity training, but not their typical training, because clearly it doesn’t work ― at least for this branch in Southington,” she said. “I did state I will get back to them on how I would like this issue to be resolved that promotes both unity and healing as well as accountability.”

TD Bank has also released a statement to the HuffPost: