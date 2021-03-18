Michelle Obama Launches Campaign To Feed One Million Families

Former first lady Michelle Obama is kicking off a new campaign to feed families across the country.

According to Good Morning America, she has teamed up with Partnership for a Healthier America for a nonprofit campaign called Pass the Love with Waffles and Mochi. The venture’s goal is to provide over a million meals to families who are struggling, especially during these tough economic times.

In the kick off video, Mrs. Obama said, "It's no secret that the pandemic has made this a tough year. We want to make sure that no matter where you live or how tight your budget, you can access good food for your family."

The campaign will work with partners and donors to raise funds to distribute meal kits curated by food service organization Genuine Foods to families across the nation

The campaign's website reads, "Each box will include high-quality ingredients, and easy, replicable recipes to create three family meals that are fun, fast, and affordable. "All recipes will be inspired by or featured in Waffles + Mochi and will support children participating in the cooking process and earning ingredient badges."

You can support by donating at WafflesAndMochi.org.

Waffles + Mochi is also a Netflix show where the former first lady teams up with puppets to educate children about food.

Watch the announcement below: