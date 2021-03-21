Audio Confession Surfaces In Kendrick Johnson Murder Case

New potential evidence could lead investigators to the killer of Kendrick Johnson, a Valdosta, Ga. teen whose body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at his high school in 2013.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported on Friday (March 19) that Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk received an audio recording of someone confessing to the murder from Kendrick Johnson’s mother, Jackie Johnson.

"They had a recording that they actually purchased from someone who said that it would be valuable as far as saying who possibly had committed the crime and change their situation," Paulk said.