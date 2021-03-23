Michelle Obama And Friends Pen Open Letter Calling All Americans To Fight For Voting Rights

She may be out of the White House, but former First Lady Michelle Obama has not ceased in her passion for public service. Despite letting the world know that she has no intention of running for office any time soon, Mrs. Obama continues to advocate for all Americans who should have the ability to fairly execute their right to vote.

Along with several celebrity friends, co-chairs, and ambassadors of the non-partisan organization When We All Vote, Mrs. Obama has written an open letter to all Americans to grab ahold of your power and take action by calling, emailing or even tweeting your local Senators to support the passing of the For the People Act. This important piece of civil rights legislation has the power to expand voting rights and transform the way campaigns are run and organized.

In her letter, Mrs. Obama uses the insurrection on the Capitol building on January 6 as the reminder that a threat to America’s democracy still looms even though many of those who participated in that violent mob have since been arrested. While last year’s presidential election saw a record number of voter engagement, now is the time Black and Latinx communities are feeling the fall out. More than 250 bills in 43 states have since been introduced to specifically make it harder for those groups and others to vote by limiting options for early voting and mail-in ballots. Statistically speaking, this is most likely to severely impact communities of color as well as the elderly and younger generations.